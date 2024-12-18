Guneet Monga reacts to her film Anuja making it to the shortlist for Oscars 2025. Here’s what she said

They believe that this recognition is a testament to the strength and impact of their moving story. Anuja has made it to the shortlist in the Best Live-Action Short Film category for the upcoming Oscars 2025 award ceremony.

Anuja team reacts

Producer Guneet is elated that a story of two sisters from India is in the race to the Oscars.

“Being shortlisted for the Oscars is a moment of immense pride. Anuja is a deeply personal story of two sisters navigating through life, celebrating the unwavering hope and resilience of the human spirit. It’s been an honor to contribute to the campaign as an executive producer, and to be part of its incredible journey with the brilliant filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai and powerful performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. This is a humbling recognition of the team’s dedication and to the strength of this moving story,” she said in a statement.

To this, director Adam shared that it is a "tremendous honour to be included among such wonderful films”. He describes Anuja as a collaboration of many talented and passionate people.

“Above all our two stars, Sajda and Ananya. We knew their performances were truly special. But there is nothing more gratifying than knowing that the film moves audiences emotionally, while also drawing attention to the issue of child labour,” added Adam, who has written the film too.

About the film

Anuja narrates the story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja who works, alongside her older sister, Palak (essayed by Ananya Shanbhag), in a back-alley garment factory in New Delhi, India. It captures how Anuja gets a chance to attend an elite boarding school when a teacher shows up at the factory.

The film sheds light on the issue of child labour in the garment industry. It also features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a key role.

It is described as a “stirring tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion”. The lead role is played by Sajda Pathan, a resident of a SBT center that provides a home for girls formerly living on the streets of Delhi.

The film is backed by Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp , Ksheetij Saini, Alexandra Blaney, and Devananda Graves. Guneet is executive producer of the project with Michael Graves.