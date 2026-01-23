Gustaakh Ishq OTT release: When and where to watch Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's old school romantic drama

Gustaakh Ishq OTT release: Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Gustaakh Ishq is all set to entertain fans on an OTT platform. On Friday, JioHotstar announced the streaming of Manish Malhotra’s produced romantic drama on its platform from next week. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch the Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma film at home. Gustaakh Ishq OTT release: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in a still from the film.

When and where to watch Gustaakh Ishq Taking to its Instagram account, JioHotstar shared a video and wrote, "Ek dastaan jo dil ko chhuegi… Purani Dilli ki galiyon se nikli yeh gustaakh ishq ki kahani!" Produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra, this romance captures the intensity, yearning, and desires that define love. The film is set to premiere on JioHotstar starting January 27.

About Gustaakh Ishq The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Natasha Rastogi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Zain Khan Durrani, and Faisal Rashid, amongst others. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq explores love in its most unguarded form. Set in 1998 in Purani Delhi and Malerkotla, the film follows Pappan, a man searching for purpose through art. His life is transformed when he meets with a reclusive poet and his fiercely independent daughter.

What Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma said about the film Talking about the film, Fatima said, “Gustaakh Ishq stayed with me long after we wrapped. What moved me most was that my character is defined not by what she says, but by what she chooses to feel and hold back. She experiences love on her own terms, with vulnerability and strength, and portraying that inner world felt deeply personal."

Vijay shared, “This film challenged me to explore love beyond words. Gustaakh Ishq lives in glances, pauses, and emotions left unsaid, and that made the experience deeply rewarding as an actor. Pappan’s journey is shaped by an inner conflict between discipline and desire, tradition and impulse, a struggle that many people will recognise. What moved me most was how the film treats love with restraint and dignity, allowing the tension to build quietly rather than declaring itself loudly."