Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan film sees no growth, crosses ₹30 crore so far

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected ₹3.21 crore on its 5th day of release. It is its lowest single-day collection so far, even lower than Monday when it minted ₹3.50 crore. The film has failed to manage to maintain momentum after collecting ₹7.50 crore on the opening day, especially after Sunday's haul at ₹9.00 crore. The weekdays have witnessed a sharp dip. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹36.72 Cr and total India net to ₹30.71 crore so far.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.

David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of this film. Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. David Dhawan has delivered several blockbuster films with stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

Ahead of the release, the film sparked controversy over music rights. Puja Entertainment filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan. The lawsuit alleges the accused exploited iconic songs from Vashu Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No.1 in Varun Dhawan's film.