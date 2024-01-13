Hansal Mehta reacts as Omar Abdullah objects to Maharani shoot at Jammu and Kashmir assembly: Why is it a shame?

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in defense of those who were called out by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Omar Abdullah for using the state assembly as a set for the show, Maharani. Omar Abdullah said it was a “shame” and accused the government of reducing "the symbol of democracy” to a set. He also expressed outrage on a scene which showed an actor playing a chief minister in the show. Hansal Mehta has reacted to Omar Abdullah's tweet on use of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for shoots.

Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected government after Article 370 was repealed in 2019 and the state was made into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Omar Abdullah on Maharani shoot

Sharing pictures of Maharani shoot, Omar wrote on X on Friday, “The true face of 'the mother of democracy', where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!”

Hansal Mehta reacts to Omar Abdullah

Hansal Mehta replied to Omar's tweet and wrote, “Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors (called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself.”

He further added, “In countries around the world, we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that India is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic.”

Maharani stars Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema. Her character was inspired by Rabri Devi. The show also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe and Inaamulhaq. The show was shot in Legislative Assembly Jammu complex as well as the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College, Jammu.

