Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan saved lives ‘without any fuss or publicity’
bollywood

Hansal Mehta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan saved lives ‘without any fuss or publicity’

Hansal Mehta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan saved lives, writing details of his interactions with the Bollywood star who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.
Hansal Mehta shared a long note to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:46 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote a long, emotional note to wish actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday on Tuesday. Hansal shared the note on Twitter and recalled his three interactions with the Bollywood star.

Revealing that he has had only three interactions with Shah Rukh Khan, Hansal Mehta wrote, “Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I've interacted with SRK thrice- once on Twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for life-saving surgery.”

He recalled that he had tweeted about it at midnight and then slept as he had to go for an early morning shoot in Haryana. “I was on a shoot and I had 3 missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite area from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called his not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life. Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity.”

RELATED STORIES

Hansal also recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s response when he thanked him: “A man idolised by millions and with whom I have almost zero personal or professional connect has a permanent place in my little heart because of his big heart and his humanity. A star is loved for his films, his persona, his charisma but for me, a superstar is somebody who possesses that rare compassion and unlikely humility when helping somebody in need. When I thanked him all he said was something like I have a lot and this is the least I can do. Shahrukh Khan you are my star. Forever. Happy birthday, SRK.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses baby Suhana Khan in her priceless birthday post

Last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan that also features Deepika Padukone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hansal mehta shah rukh khan shah rukh khan birthday srk
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rekha joins Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner with Janhvi, Sara

5

Shilpa spotted with son Viaan, Abhay poses with nephew Karan. See pics

Salman-Iulia pose separately, Pulkit-Kriti arrive together at a Diwali bash

Rhea urges all not to burst crackers ahead of Diwali, calls it ‘irresponsible’
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP