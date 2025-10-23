Hansal Mehta responds to criticism for celebrating ‘misogynistic film’ Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Milap Zaveri’s Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released in theatres on October 21 and has collected ₹16.75 crore net in India and ₹21 crore worldwide in two days. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta received flak on X (formerly Twitter) for congratulating Zaveri on the film’s success. Here’s how he responded to the criticism. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa play the lead roles in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which was praised by Hansal Mehta.

Hansal Mehta receives flak for celebrating success of ‘misogynistic film’

Hansal congratulated Zaveri on X on the film’s success, writing, “Hey @MassZaveri, congrats on the roaring success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! May you keep charming the masses!” An X user re-shared the post and criticsed Hansal for supporting a film like this, writing, “This “sensitive, intelligent” man is busy congratulating the writer-director of those misogynistic films where ‘No’ means ‘Yes’. Calls it a success, not realising how deeply such trash will poison the minds of young viewers. Bravo.”

Hansal Mehta responds to criticism, gives example of Satya

Hansal responded to the X user and stated that while he wished films could change the world, they don’t in his opinion, writing, “One always wishes films could change the world - that Shahid could heal divisions, that Arth could empower, that Saraansh could awaken empathy, that Nil Battey Sannata could inspire a million mothers. That Life is Beautiful could prevent genocide. But alas.”

He then gave examples of how famous gangster films didn’t turn people violent and wrote, “Satya didn’t make gangsters out of men. Gangs of Wasseypur didn’t. The Godfather, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction - none of them did. Or did they?” He summed up his response with, “If films can poison, then surely they can enlighten too. Maybe even teach a bit of civility to you. Perhaps even how one colleague can congratulate another on their success without the need for virtue signalling and grandstanding.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of a politician named Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan) who falls deeply in love with an actor named Adaa (Sonam), who holds different thoughts about love than him.