Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: I am turning 64 this year? I thought I was turning 46
Even today Jackie Shroff’s swag can give any young actor a run for his money. As he turns 64, the actor is every bit energetic and excited about living life on his own bindaas terms.
Shroff, who has been shooting his new film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava in Mathura, says, “This year on my birthday, I will do what I have been doing. Shoot, plant a tree and feed kids. I will also then have a dinner with my family. This is pretty much the ritual that I have been doing, and that is what I like to do.”
The actor says there is one more thing that he does on his birthday every year. “It is very simple. I count my blessings,” he adds.
While agreeing that with every birthday comes the bit about growing a year older but Shroff says he is never really into the numbers.
“I am turning 64 this year? I had no idea I thought I was turning 46,” the actor shares with a hearty laugh.
He further adds, “You don’t start thinking about age, you just think about your experiences, you start counting the breaths you take… that is how I look at ageing.”
He quickly adds, “I just believe in being focused on my health. That is what has been my goal for the past many years. That is everything and that is what I keep telling everyone. Just take care of your health.”
There is a memory from his childhood birthdays that he fondly remembers even today.
“I miss how I used to going to different classrooms and distribute sweets and eat it with my friends, those were the best days indeed,” he recalls.
So what is going to be his birthday wish for this year and Shroff replies in his trade mark style, “Merudand seedha rakh, lamba saans le aur shant reh.”
Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
