5 iconic roles played by Madhuri Dixit: Tezaab to Devdas

Madhuri Dixit – dancer extraordinaire, the OG Dhak Dhak girl, and one of the most celebrated actors of the 90s. There are so many ways one can try to define the effect of the star in the film industry. As Madhuri turns 57 on May 15, let us take a look at 5 of her most iconic roles. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit cried and refused to do molestation scene in Prem Pratigya, recalls Ranjeet: I was waiting, nobody told me) Madhuri Dixit in a still from Tezaab (left) and Devdas.

Beta

With Madhuri's captivating performance as Saraswati in Beta, the film could have just been renamed Beti. It is the headstrong Saraswati who drives the narrative forward in this Indra Kumar directorial, as wife to Anil Kapoor's Raju, who is devoted to his step-mother to a fault. With Dhak Dhak Karne Laga a blockbuster hit among audiences, there was no stopping Madhuri's star power.

Dil

Madhuri won her first Filmfare in the Best Actress category for Indra Kumar's Dil, a film where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Her Madhu Mehra is impulsive, hot-headed, vivacious but also gracious and deeply caring. Madhuri aced it like never before.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! had Madhuri play one of the most memorable roles of her career. As Nisha, a woman who falls in love with her sister's brother-in-law. Charming and affectionate, Madhuri wowed audiences across the nation. Her purple embellished saree from the song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana became the most talked-about fashion moments on screen at that time.

Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai were the main stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, playing the doomed couple from the beginning. Yet, it was Madhuri as the courtesan Chandramukhi who stole the show. Now, that is a deadly combination of star-power and talent! Madhuri fiery and thunderous monologue in the second half, that ends in that slap to Kalibabu is perhaps one of her finest moments on screen.

Tezaab

The film that turned Madhuri Dixit into an overnight star. Released in 1988, Tezaab starred Madhuri as Mohini Dhanyekar, who is forced to dance in nightclubs order to support her father. Madhuri's Ek Do Teen track from the film received massive popularity, and is still considered on her best songs.