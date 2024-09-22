Happy Daughters Day: Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Soni Razdan and more stars send out special wishes to their girls

Insta wishes

Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and other stars took to their Instagram handles to share heartfelt posts, adorable photos, and touching messages for their daughters.

Actor Kajol marked the day by sharing two pictures. In one picture, she is posing with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa, and in the second picture her mother is posing with her daughter Nysa.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and off course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don’t .. we don’t need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways”.

Shilpa shared an adorable reel of her daughter, Samisha, making a card for her, which reads, ‘I love you mom’. In the heartwarming caption, she thanked her daughter for coming into her life.

“My baby girl… Happy Daughters day my darling Samisha, thankyou for choosing me,” Shilpa wrote.

More wishes

Actor Soni shared a happy picture with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to celebrate the day, calling them the best daughters in the world.

“There’s no where else I’d rather be Than with you two and with us three Happy Daughters Day to the best daughters in the world,” she wrote with the picture.

For Bhavana Pandey, the day was all about walking down the memory lane, as she shared some throwback pics of her daughters Ananya and Rysa. She also shared a picture of herself with the two daughters from their fun day out.

“Keep Shining my beautiful girls… love you both … Happy Daughter Day,” she captioned the post.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is father to twins Yash and Roohi, had an emotional message, saying he makes an effort to celebrate his daughter and son everyday.

Sharing a reel with his kids, he wrote, “Equality…. Something I believe in very strongly…. and something that has been inculcated in me by my progressive and liberal mother… my father too was a proud feminist… he may not have been able to completely comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs”.

“Have at a tiny age tried to bring that value system as a parent! We all wear pink ! We all wear blue! We tie each other Rakhi on the auspicious Raksha Bandhan day and we celebrate sons and daughters on every day … we try… best any parent can do… but baby steps can make full grown morality changes in our emotional eco system…. Here’s to compassion and to human empathy,” he added.