Priyanka Chopra posts a pic of daughter Malti Marie making roti; fans go aww

In the midst of her hectic filming schedule in Australia, actor Priyanka Chopra is making sure to squeeze in some quality time with her loved ones. Recently, she melted hearts with an adorable snap of her little one, Malti, trying her hand at making tiny rotis. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says ‘are you serious?’ on learning 8-month-old koala in Australia is named after her. Watch At the moment, Priyanka Chopra is in Australia to shoot her next film.

Insta moment

On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her life, where she shared several snapshots, from being on set to spending time with her daughter Malti.

The one picture which stood out was of her daughter Malti making a roti. In the picture, her daughter is seen holding the rolling pin as she rolls the dough in the form of a roti. Describing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “M making roti (crying emoji)”.

Other pictures include her standing in front of a mirror posing in her costume, another showing off her hairstyle, and one from the set. One picture shows bhindi, while one picture shows her mother Madhu Chopra posing as she cooks a meal in the kitchen for her.

Sharing the photographs, she posted, “Partial padding for stunts. Takes forever to get into costume . Sorry, ADs … Miss ercell from cayman 🇰🇾 is one of my inspirations for the #thebluff “ God has given me this day to use that will ..I’m exchanging a day of my life for it.. So I shall not forget the price I paid for it”.

“Coming back home after a really hard day at work ,to a home cooked meal by my mom, and on this instant, my girl, Anjula and my team was such a blessing and exactly what I need to recuperate and go and do it again tomorrow… Just me on another day at work. Boring,” she added.

There is also one video of an adorable rendition of How Far I’ll Go from Moana by Priyanka and Malti, which she described as “Moana, Malti and Mama”.

Fans love it

As soon as the post went up on social media, her virtual fans dropped heart emojis, and showered love on the profile.

“Very beautiful Priyanka I.m your biggest fan,” wrote one user, while one shared, “I love okra’s, its my favourite vegetable and in Indian style ,so yummy”/

“MM making rotis…too cute,” shared one user, with one pointing out, “You made little india there”.

Her work file

On the work front, the actor has been shooting The Bluff in Australia. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka. The female pirate has a mission to protect her family. The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. She will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.