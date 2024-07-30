 Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pic with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, gets nostalgic on 20 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pic with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, gets nostalgic on 20 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

BySantanu Das
Jul 30, 2024 02:21 PM IST

As David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar turns 20, take a look at how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar turned 20! The romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan still remains a fan favourite even after two decades of release. On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a picture from the shoot on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the day. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh take over Anant Ambani's baraat; he greets 'jiju' Nick Jonas with a hug. Watch)

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar on the set of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar on the set of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Priyanka shares throwback post

Priyanka shared a post from a fan page which had her smiling on the set of the film, standing beside Akshay and Salman. In the caption, she wrote, “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho… (crying and laughing face emoticons).” She also added the hashtags Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and y2kbaby below the picture.

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.
Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

Just a few weeks ago, Priyanka was seen dancing up a storm at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to the title track of the film. In a video that went viral on social media, Priyanka was seen dancing to the song along with Ranveer Singh, while Nick Jonas seemed to cheer them along from the side. She had worn a yellow lehenga with 3D embroidered flowers and petals from Tarun Tahiliani’s upcoming couture collection for the occasion.

More details

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also starred Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Satish Shah in supporting roles. The film follows the adventures of two male protagonists, Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan) and Arun Khanna (Akshay Kumar), as they pursue the feisty and beautiful Rani Singh (Priyanka Chopra). The film was a big commercial success upon release, and the songs of the album were also chartbusters at that time.

Priyanka is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia. Salman will be seen next in Sikandar, while Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next, Khel Khel Mein.

