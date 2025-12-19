Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer: Actor-director Vir Das cooks up a hilarious storm; fans cheer for Imran Khan

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out: The trailer of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is finally out, and it has sparked a wave of excitement among Bollywood fans. Directed by Emmy-nominated comedian Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Talkies, the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026. The trailer was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies and promises a quirky, satirical take on the spy genre. The trailer for Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das, showcases a quirky spy narrative with humour and chaos. It is set for release on January 16, 2026.

What's in the trailer

Vir Das, in his directorial debut, also plays the lead character, Happy Patel, a wannabe international spy with deep Indian roots. The trailer showcases him caught between his ambitious dreams and the absurd realities of his situation, as he navigates violence, run-ins with the Goa Police, and an unexpected romantic angle. Mithila Palkar stars opposite him, adding warmth and humour to the narrative, while Vir’s straight-haired, Bob Dylan-inspired look stands out as a defining visual throughout the trailer. Aamir Khan also appears in a spirited role, further adding to the intrigue.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade. One of the biggest highlights of the project, however, is the return of Imran Khan to the big screen. Best remembered for Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran’s comeback after more than a decade has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, making Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos one of the most anticipated releases of early 2026.

Co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive, the comedy-drama leans heavily on bilingual humour and satire. The film flips the popular “India is not for beginners” meme on its head, attempting to show India as a place that welcomes chaos, confusion and comedy in equal measure. Set largely in Goa, the film promises a blend of local flavour, sharp writing and unconventional storytelling, reminiscent of the irreverent tone seen in Delhi Belly.

Fans react

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the trailer, flooding social media with reactions. One user wrote, “A peak brainrot, gotta root for this, Imran comeback,” while another exclaimed, “Whaaaaat. This looks insane!” Others commented, “Naye saal ki boni Happy Patel ke saath,” “Bhai bahot maja aya bhai, excited,” and “Can’t wait, this is gonna be a laugh riot.” Several viewers praised Vir Das’ range, with one fan saying, “Is there anything you cannot do?” and another adding, “What a fantastic trailer, can’t wait to see the movie.” The Naked Gun–inspired opening sequence also caught attention, with a fan noting their appreciation for the homage and calling the trailer a “banger.”

With its unusual premise, nostalgic casting choices and strong fan buzz, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is shaping up to be a promising start to the new year at the box office. It releases on January 16.