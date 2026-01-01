Haq OTT release: When and where to watch Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's legal drama

Haq OTT release date: Suparn Varma's courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, finally has an OTT release date! Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Viewers who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on Netflix soon. Haq OTT release date: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

When does Haq release on Netflix?

On Wednesday, Netflix India shared the announcement on their official Instagram account with the poster of Haq. The film will stream on the platform from January 2. The caption of the post read, “Ghar ki chaar deewaron se adalat tak. Yeh safar majboori ka nahi, himmat ka hai (From the walls inside her home to the courtroom. This journey is about courage, not helplessness). Watch Haq, out on 2 January, on Netflix.”

About Haq

The film revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a homely, uneducated woman who marries Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful advocate. One day, out of the blue, Abbas brings home a second wife. Not long after, he ends their marriage through triple talaq. Shazia’s legal fight for her rights forms the rest of the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What keeps you seated throughout are the performances. Yami Gautam Dhar delivers a well-measured portrayal of Shazia. She remains consistent from start to finish, yet knows exactly when to raise the intensity. Her stunned disbelief as she asks her husband, “Aapne doosri shaadi kar li?” is one of the film’s most affecting moments. Yami channels Shah Bano’s pain and helplessness with conviction. The courtroom scenes, however, occasionally tip into melodrama from a writing POV, perhaps to appeal to a wider audience.”