Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality

Basking in the success of AK vs AK, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares the response around the film highlights the importance of a good story, convincing treatment and good performances. “Appreciation messages I’m getting from viewers and the industry are overwhelming,” he says, and goes on to praise Vikramaditya Motwane’s (director AK Vs AK) vision as “different and experimental”.

So was he conscious sharing screen space with his father, actor Anil Kapoor in the film? “I’m somebody who prefers being well prepared even for a supporting role in AK vs AK. When facing the camera I concentrate on my part, and don’t really see it like, ‘oh this is my father, who’s veteran in the field’ and look at it as if I’m collaborating with any other actor.”

Kapoor doesn’t believe in the entire thing around carrying his “father’s legacy forward and the comparison and expectations” that come his way.

“In our society there’s not enough emphasis on embracing our own individuality... If I start thinking that my dad did this film in 1986 so now in 2026 I can make a remake of that film, I’ll go crazy. I didn’t became an actor to do remakes or pay homage to all of those films. I want to create my unique filmography. This whole legacy/lineage thing is a bit limiting,” he explains.

To answer those who wrote him off after his debut Mirzya (2016) didn’t do well at box office as it was an “experimental film and not the typical launch project”, Kapoor has four films in pipeline — a dark comedy by Vasan Bala, an untitled romantic film, a thriller for an OTT platform and Bindra biopic.

“When it comes to my films, my preparations and choices are very personal. If I get a script I go to my acting coaches and discuss with them… I think box office has zero relevance when it comes to determining quality of a film. Many box office disasters are actually fantastic films. Getting someone to buy a ticket to watch your film is beyond your control, what’s in your control is the choices you make, the process and your intention. I also want my films to be box office successes but should happen naturally,” he adds.

The actor says it’s sad when people complain about many in the industry making similar films but then reject those trying to experiment.

“Compared to box office figures, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’s did well on OTT and received appreciated from the critics. I still get messages everyday asking about the sequel of the film. So the idea is longevity and relevance of the films I make. That matters more than the crores it makes at box office. I feel OTT has opened many doors. But theatres and OTT are different. While I would like to watch a Bindra biopic on big screen, for AKvsAK, the OTT platform was perfect,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ