Harshvardhan Rane on stars kids of Bollywood: ‘8 out of 10 have already vanished from the scene’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is basking in the glory of the renewed appreciation for his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, which has been re-released. The actor is grateful for the recognition. He reveals that he never felt resentful towards star kids for getting it easy in the industry. Also read: Harshvardhan Rane ready to observe 11-day water fast for Sanam Teri Kasam sequel: ‘Will give my life for part 2’ Harshvardhan Rane made his debut with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam,

In fact, he points out that some of these star kids have already faded away from the scene.

Harshvardhan shares his views

In an interview with India Today, Harshvardhan shared his thoughts on the presence of nepotism in the industry. In the interview, he was asked if the noise around star kids makes him feel bitter about his career trajectory.

To which, Harshvardhan said, "Honestly, I am someone who believes in writing down things rather than just believing the voices floating around me. When people talk about star kids getting all the opportunities, I write their names and realise 8 out of 10 have already vanished from the scene. Hence, I am not able to feel resentment when I do the mathematics and realise how outsiders are the ones who continue to get good work. How can we not look at their success? I can thus never bring myself to complain about it."

He added, "This is not any kind of positive affirmation, but it's facts. I think every time someone has a doubt, they should make a note. There are no biases or partialities, just hard facts. Not many star kids have found work eventually, and it's the outsiders who are at the top".

When it comes to his Bollywood journey, the actor shares that he wants the fraternity to believe that if they give him a decent project, he will be able to “convey a story”. He shared that the aim is to win a happy producer, who gives him the “warmest hug after the release of our film”.

About Harshvardhan

Harshvardhan entered Bollywood in 2016 with romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam has re-released this month. Despite being made on a considerable budget of ₹14 crore, the film failed to impress the audience, garnering only ₹9.1 crore at the box office and subsequently being labeled a commercial failure. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Mawra Hocane. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

Earlier, Harshvardhan had said that he had worked as a delivery boy in 2004 and once delivered a helmet to actor John Abraham. He has featured in projects such as Tara vs Bilal and Haseen Dilruba.