He has become arrogant, lost the plot: Salman Khan on people's reaction to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda

Actor Salman Khan has opened up about his song Naiyo Lagda and how people were unsure of the track from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the trailer launch event of the film on Monday, Salman everyone was against him over the song and also called him 'arrogant'. (Also Read | Salman Khan's dance step in Naiyo Lagda song leaves viewers amused) Salman Khan revealed that people were against him over Naiyo Lagda.

Naiyo Lagda was unveiled by Salman in February this year. After its release, a section of social media users commented on the actor's unique dance step. They said, the dance moves looked like leg exercise as he brought his knees to the ground one by one. The track was sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal with music by Himesh Reshammiya. It has been written by Shabbir Ahmed.

As quoted by News18, Salman said at the event on Monday, “Everyone was against me for the song. ‘He has lost the plot, this is an 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant.’ I was like, ‘No, I like it.’ This is my film; I’m using the song in it."

He also added, "And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it."

The event was also attended by other cast members including Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Boxer Vijender Singh plays one of the antagonists in the movie.

Salman will feature in the family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid this year. The film also features Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide.

Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. The actor also has Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3 in the pipeline which is slated to hit the theatres in December. The film is part of YRF's spy universe and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh's Pathaan.

