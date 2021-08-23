'He is truly like Amit ji': Chehre director Rumy Jafry compares Emraan Hashmi with Amitabh Bachchan

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to entertain viewers when Chehre releases in theatres on August 27. Ahead of release, director Rumy Jafry spoke about his film and actors Amitabh and Emraan.

Chehre is a murder mystery which also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rumy mentioned how the casting for the main leads happened and talked about the similarities between Amitabh and Emraan.

He was quoted as saying: "After we finalised Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre, we started looking for other actors. I was looking for the second lead and Emraan fit right into the character I had envisioned. Even though I had never worked with him before, I had heard a lot about him in the industry. He is truly like Amit ji when it comes to professionalism--dedicated, hardworking and allows nothing to interfere with his work. He is very involved in the work he does. I wanted somebody just like him. When I approached him with Chehre, he, too, loved his character and was happy to come on board. Emraan’s work has turned out to be even better than I expected."

Rumy also mentioned how it was Amitabh who motivated him to try something new if that was what he wanted to do. Rumy mentioned that he had worked with the senior actor in films such as God Tussi Great Ho and others like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He had mostly done comedies and drama and he wanted to try out a new genre. He added that industry loved to stereotype people.

"When I said I wanted to do something different, all the producers I met wanted me to do something on the lines of my previous work like, Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and others. It was then that Amitabh Bachchan ji came out and supported my vision. He told me if I wanted to try something new, I should do it and that he was there to support me."

Also read: Emraan Hashmi remembers meeting Chehre co-star Amitabh Bachchan as a child: 'He pulled my cheeks'

The mystery thriller is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Chehre was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later set to arrive on April 30 but was again postponed in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

(With PTI inputs)