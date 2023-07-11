Hema Malini on living away from Dharmendra: ‘Nobody wants to be like that. But I am not sulking'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for a long time but they stay in different houses. In a recent interview, Hema opened up about living in a separate house from her husband and said she is happy. (Also read: When Dharmendra booked entire hospital for Hema Malini before Esha Deol's birth) Dharmendra and Hema Malini are seen together on special ocassions.

Hema and Dharmendra have been married since 1980 and have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Before he married Hema, Dharmendra was already married and had four children.

Hema on living separately

When the interviewer informed her that she is considered a feminist icon and one of the reasons is that she lived in her own house, Hema said, “Symbol of feminism? (laughs). Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way."

Hema ‘not feeling bad’

“I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi' (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga' (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened,” she added.

Dharmendra and Hema

Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur when he first met Hema. Dharmendra and Prakash had two sons -Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol - and two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. With Hema, he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Recently, Dharamendra's grandson Karan Deol got married and Hema and her daughters Esha and Ahana skipped attending the grand wedding ceremonies. Later, the veteran actor also wrote an emotional post for his wife and daughters.

