‘Dobara doosra Sholay banana mushkil hai’: Shy Hema Malini talks about her 1975 film as it clocks 50 years of release

Actor Hema Malini has talked about her 1975 film Sholay as it will complete 50 years of release on August 15. Speaking with news agency ANI, Hema said that "dobara doosra Sholay banana mushkil hai (it'll be difficult to make another Sholay again)". Written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Hema Malini starred as Basanti in the 1975 film Sholay.

Hema Malini talks about Sholay

As the film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Hema lauded the film. "Khushi hoti hai. Sholay jab kaam karna shuru kiya tha toh malum nahi tha ki itna bada hit hoga (I feel happy. When I started working in Sholay, I didn't know that it would be such a hit)."

Hema says Sholay can't be made again

"After 50 years, you are all going to ask me questions about that in Parliament. Tab kya pata tha ki Parliament mein aayenge? Woh waqt toh alag tha...Dobara doosra Sholay banana mushkil hai (Who knew I'd be in Parliament then? It was a different time...It'll be difficult to make another Sholay again)," she added. She seemingly referred to the current trend of remakes.

About Sholay

Sholay has become a cult favourite in Indian cinema owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and evergreen songs such as Yeh Dosti, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Holi Ke Din, and others. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film underperformed at the box office but became a favourite in the following years.

The film's story focuses on the Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), with the help of the mischievous Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

Upon arriving in the village, the duo realises the menace of Gabbar Singh and double their efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru's love interests as Basanti and Radha, respectively.