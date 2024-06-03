 Here's Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's brand new luxury car worth ₹ 2 cr. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Here's Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's brand new luxury car worth 2 cr. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 03, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Check out the brand new luxury car owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple arrived in Mumbai after attending the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from Italy after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. But all eyes were on their new luxury car which entered their building in Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia were not visible from inside the car as it entered their apartment building Vastu on Monday afternoon. (Also read: Raha kisses dad Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks, then gives a big smile as they return to Mumbai with Alia Bhatt. Watch)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added a swanky new car to their collection.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added a swanky new car to their collection.

Ranbir and Alia's new car

The new car of the Bollywood couple, which was spotted by the paparazzo stationed outside their residence is the Lexus LM, is tailored to set new standards of ‘luxury mobility,’ according to the official website of the company. Among its features, it boasts a sleek exterior of multi-spoke wheels, a remodeled interior suite, advanced shock absorbers and dynamic radar cruise control. The car is priced at 2.5 crore.

More details

Earlier in April, Ranbir had purchased a Benteley, when he was seen driving it with Alia Bhatt seated next to him. They had paid a visit to newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's home.

As per a 2023 report on Siasat.com, Ranbir also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography ( 3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L ( 1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( 2.28 crore), an Audi R8 ( 2.72 crore). Meanwhile, Alia's car collection includes a Land Rover – Range Rover Vogue ( 2.8 crore), an Audi A6 ( 70 lakh), a BMW 7-Series ( 1.8 crore), an Audi Q5 ( 79 lakh), and an Audi Q7 ( 94 lakh).

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and became parents to their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. They will be reuniting on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

 

Follow Us On