 Raha kisses dad Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks, then gives a big smile as they return to Mumbai with Alia Bhatt. Watch
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Raha kisses dad Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks, then gives a big smile as they return to Mumbai with Alia Bhatt. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Jun 03, 2024 07:16 AM IST

In a video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying Raha in his arms as he exited the Kalina Airport. Alia Bhatt walked beside him.

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash in Europe. Actor Salman Khan also returned to the city. Several of their pictures and videos surfaced on social media platforms. (Also Read | First pic of Alia Bhatt with Raha emerges from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with daughter Raha Kapoor at the Kalina Airport.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with daughter Raha Kapoor at the Kalina Airport.

Raha kisses her father Ranbir

In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying Raha in his arms as he exited the Kalina Airport. Alia walked beside him. What caught fans' eyes was Raha Kapoor giving kisses to her father--the toddler gave pecks on Ranbir's cheeks. She was then seen giving a big smile.

Alia smiles and waves at the paparazzi

Before entering his car, Ranbir flashed the peace sign and waved to the paparazzi. Alia also smiled and waved at the photographers stationed outside the airport. For the travel, Ranbir wore a green sweatshirt, white shorts, a cap and shoes. Alia opted for an olive green top under a cape and matching pants. She tied her hair into a bun and also wore white sneakers. Raha was seen in a white dress.

Fans react to Raha kissing her dad

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Self-sufficient parents, nice to see them roaming without a troupe of nannies!" Another person wrote, "Omg, how cute the way Raha gives a kiss to her papa's cheek, aww." "This family is really cute. Look at Raha's smile after kissing Ranbir. How sweet," read a comment. Alia looks happy, and so does Raha. Like mother, like daughter," said an Instagram user.

Salman returns to India from Europe

Salman also arrived in India from Europe after attending the celebrations. He was seen exiting the Kalina airport dressed in a white shirt, half jacket, denims and shoes. He didn't interact with the paparazzi but quickly entered his car and left the venue.

About the Ambani bash

The celebrations took place onboard a luxury cruise in Italy and south of France. A total of 800 guests on the cruise got together to celebrate Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding.

Between May 28 and June 1, the celebrities were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometre. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raha kisses dad Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks, then gives a big smile as they return to Mumbai with Alia Bhatt. Watch
Story Saved
