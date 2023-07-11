Here's what Vidya Balan would ask Shah Rukh Khan if she were a detective

Vidya Balan is sharing what she would spy on if given a chance in real life. The actor, who was last seen as a detective in Anu Menon's Neeyat, opened up about her own set of questions she would ask actor Shah Rukh Khan, and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, if given a chance. (Also read: Huma Qureshi on Tarla vs Neeyat clash: 'Vidya Balan paved the way for all of us')

Vidya Balan has this question to ask Shah Rukh Khan as a detective.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya Balan's Neeyat released in theatres last week on July 7. The film is touted a detective murder mystery where Vidya's Mira Rao has to investigate the murder of a wealthy businessman named AK (Ram Kapoor) at his birthday party and find out who killed him in the course of the night.

Vidya's question for Shah Rukh Khan

Now, in an interview with GoodTimes, when Vidya was asked that in real life, what she would try to investigate as a detective if given a chance, the actor had some hilarious responses. To Shah Rukh Khan, she said she would ask who his favourite actress is. Vidya then added that she knows the answer but still wants to know. She laughed and added, "I forced it upon him now!"

Vidya's question for husband Sidharth Roy Kapur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For investigating her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, she said, "I just want to know how many times a day does he think of me!" Vidya then laughed and said that she sometimes she does ask him this question and he gives an incredulous reaction saying that he thinks of her, but she wants to know exactly how many times.

About Neeyat

Vidya's Neeyat marks her return to theatres after four years. She has had several digital releases in these years, including the biopic Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa. Neeyat received mixed reviews upon release and earned a dismal nett collection of ₹1.02 crore in India on Friday.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “At 132 minutes, Neeyat may not be outright boring for it does manage to keep you invested and engaged to find out who actually is behind the murder, but it takes forever to unearth that truth. And even if the big reveal is the best part about the film that you didn't see coming, it's too little, too late.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON