'Apne aap ko bohot khubsurat samajhti hai…': Himani Shivpuri recalls what pissed Salman Khan said about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship became the talk of the town after they featured together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In a recent chat with Red FM Podcasts, their co-star Himani Shivpuri opened up about their dating days and recalled how Salman once angrily spoke about Aishwarya, and she calmed him down. Himani Shivpuri recalls memories with Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

Himani Shivpuri heaps praise on Aishwarya Rai

Himani recalled first working with Aishwarya in Aa Ab Laut Chalein, and later in films like Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Umrao Jaan. Talking about the actor, Himani said, “She was not very established back then. We were very close then, used to roam in vans. We would shoot in Hyderabad for Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai. This was the time when she and Salman were going very strong, so Salman used to come every night and leave in the morning. She was very nice and very well read, and we used to talk a lot. And there were some things that I couldn’t share, of course. More than a beauty, I think she is a very nice person.”

Himani Shivpuri recalls Salman Khan ranting about Aishwarya Rai

Himani also recalled how Bollywood actors often shared their feelings with her openly. She revealed, “I remember once we were shooting in Film City. Aishwarya was shooting with Abhishek for Rohan Sippy’s film, and Salman had come, and he was pissed. He was telling me, ‘Kya hai? Isko samjhao. Waheeda Rehman ko dekhe. Apne aap ko bohot khubsurat samajhti hai’ (You make her understand. She thinks she is pretty. Ask her to look at Waheeda Rehman). I used to tell him to calm down, to stay quiet.”

About Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly began dating after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but parted ways in 2002. They last worked together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, released in 2002. In 2007, Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in a private yet lavish ceremony, and the couple are now proud parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s recent and upcoming work

Salman was most recently seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. The film failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. He will next appear in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, which is currently under production.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II (2023), also starring Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and others. The film was a box-office success, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide.