HIT The First Case box office day 1 collection: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer opens at 1.35 crore

HIT The First Case, starring actor Rajkummar Rao, opened to low box office collections. The film collected ₹1.35 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release. The numbers are almost similar to that of similar to the first-day collection of Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha and Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om. (Also Read | HIT The First Case review)

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film released in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track... Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz."

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "HIT is a well-made thriller that keeps you guessing till the end, a quality which today’s whodunnits seem to have lost. The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer is a throwback to old-school Bollywood thrillers that keep you glued to your seat throughout its 136-minute runtime"

The film revolves around Vikram (Rajkummar), a police officer with the fictitious Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). Struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), he is on the trail of a missing woman. HIT is a remake of Sailesh's 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller of the same name, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

Earlier, Sailesh spoke to news agency PTI about Rajkummar, "We all know what Raj is capable of. I don’t think there is any character he won’t be able to play. As a person, to be in this industry for this long, he is still so passionate about every single shot. It ignites passion in me as well. I felt many a time he was hurting himself but he was acting. He was shaken up for a few seconds and he was back to doing masti after the shot was over. He has spoilt me, now if I go back (to the South), I will be expecting people to be like Raj. I don’t know how many actors I will find like that."

