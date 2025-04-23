Menu Explore
Honey Singh recalls Ajay Devgn's reaction to him reaching 4 hours late on Aata Majhi Satakli set: ‘Laga maar padegi’

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 23, 2025 09:41 AM IST

Honey Singh recalled a fun anecdote of working with Ajay Devgn in Singham Returns, revealing how he mended his mistake during Raid 2.

On April 22, the makers of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 shared another song from the film, titled Money Money, at a grand launch in Mumbai. During the song launch, Honey Singh recalled reaching four hours late on the Singham Returns set to shoot the song Aata Majhi Satakli. However, Ajay's reaction made him an even bigger fan of the actor. (Also Read: Raid 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn is back as Amay Patnaik, getting 'poori Mahabharat' to fight baahubali Riteish Deshmukh. Watch)

Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh attended Raid 2 song Money Money launch.
Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh attended Raid 2 song Money Money launch.

Honey recalled making Ajay's song Aata Majhi Satakli in just 24 hours and said, “I want to thank Bhushan ji for this opportunity. He has always believed in me. I just have one complaint – he always calls me for song at the last minute. You won’t believe but I composed Ajay sir’s last song Aata Majhi Satakli from Singham Returns in just 24 hours! Thankfully, for this song, we got more than 24 hours. Raj Kumar Gupta sir, Kumar Mangat Pathak sir and Abhishek Pathak came to Delhi to meet me.”

Honey Singh recalls Ajay's reaction to him reaching late on set

He further recalled Ajay's reaction to him reaching late on set and continued, “I am a fan of not just Ajay Devgn the actor but also Ajay Devgn the human being. I want to share a story. I arrived four hours late on the sets of Aata Majhi Satakli. Mujhe laga uss din mujhe maar padne waali hai! (I thought I'll get a beating today) But Ajay Devgn sir met me very warmly. I became an even bigger fan than him. On the sets of Raid 2, I came on time (laughs)! Maine apni kaafi galtiyan sudhari hai (I have tried to correct my mistakes). I have learned a lot from them, especially if you want to have a long run in the industry.”

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is a crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid and sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, tracking another white-collar crime. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist, and Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz as Ajay's wife. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 1.

