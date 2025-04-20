Ajay Devgn drops special birthday post for daughter Nysa, says ‘selfies only happen’ when she insists

For actor Ajay Devgn, selfies only happen when his daughter Nysa insists -- and that's exactly how his adorable post for his daughter began, who turned a year older on Sunday, April 20. (Also read: Kajol's wish for husband Ajay Devgn on 56th birthday leaves fans in splits: 'All cool people were born in August but…') Ajay Devgn wished daughter Nysa on her birthday.

Ajay Devgn's post for daughter Nysa

The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram to share a mirror selfie with Nysa Devgan on her special day. In the photo, the father-daughter duo is seen all smiles as they pose for the selfie.

"Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories... Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly @nysadevgan," he wrote.

Take a look here:

Ajay married actor Kajol in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, who was born in 2003, and son Yug who was born in 2010.

About his upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in 'Singham Again,' which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office.

Up next, the actor will be seen in 'Raid 2,' which brings back his role as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The trailer for the thriller was released earlier this month. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

(via inputs from ANI)