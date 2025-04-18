Is Honey Singh dating Egyptian model Emma Bakr? Rumoured couple holds hands at birthday bash, sparks romance rumours

Social media is abuzz with romance rumours after rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted attending Egyptian model Emma Bakr's birthday celebration. The two were seen enjoying each other's company, sparking speculation about a possible romance. Also read: Nushrratt Bharucha is happy she ‘finally’ heard a dating rumour about her after being spotted with Honey Singh In the video, Honey Singh and Emma Bakr were spotted holding hands and sharing a lighthearted moment as they chatted before cutting the birthday cake.

Honey Singh attends Emma Bakr's birthday party

Honey Singh recently celebrated the special occasion in style, attending Egyptian model Emma Bakr's birthday party and sharing a video from the bash on his Instagram handle. The video shared by Honey Singh offers a peek into the birthday celebration, featuring him and Emma Bakr, along with friends, enjoying a luxurious evening at a restaurant.

The birthday bash featured a cake-cutting and a lavish dinner with friends. The evening was made even more special with Honey Singh's hit song Millionaire playing in the background.

At the party, Honey Singh wore a crisp white suit, rocking his signature salt-and-pepper look with style. He shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday Cleopatra, Emaa !! Love u Steve, bro”.

The video has sparked romance rumours, with fans speculating about a possible relationship between the two. "Beautiful couple yo yo and beautiful girl emma....stay blessed both of u,” wrote one social media user, with another writing, “hot”.

Honey Singh’s past romances

Honey was previously married to Shalini Talwar. They got married in January 2011. In September 2022, after 11 years of marriage, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition, granting them an interregnum period of six months. In November 2023, a Delhi court granted divorce to the couple.

In January 2023, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced actor-model Tina Thadani as his partner at an event in Delhi. They parted ways in April that year, unfollowing each other on social media and deleting pictures with each other.

“They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy about talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it,” a source told Hindustan Times.

When Tina was contacted, she refused to talk about it. “I don’t really want to talk about it,” she said.