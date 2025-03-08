Honey Singh lost 17 kg in one month: Here’s how he went from 95 kg to 77 kg with diet, workout, and special green juice

Honey Singh has impressed fans with his dramatic weight loss, shedding 17 kg in just one month. The rapper, who went from 95 kg to 77 kg, proved that commitment, discipline, and expert guidance can make even the most challenging fitness goals achievable. Honey Singh lost 17 kg in one month through a natural diet and rigorous workouts, according to his coach.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Arun Kumar, Mr. Asia 2022 and Honey’s fitness coach, unveiled the secrets behind this transformation. He highlighted a well-planned diet, an intense workout routine, and a special green juice that played a crucial role in enhancing metabolism. (Also read: Want to lose 9 kg in 6 months? Weight loss coach shares 28 things you need to stop doing right now )

Drink that helped Honey Singh lose 17 Kgs

His trainer revealed that a special green juice played a vital role in Honey Singh’s diet, helping to detoxify his body and accelerate metabolism. Packed with essential nutrients, this powerhouse drink was made from:

Beetroot – Rich in antioxidants, it supports blood circulation.

– Rich in antioxidants, it supports blood circulation. Amla – High in Vitamin C, aiding digestion and fat loss.

– High in Vitamin C, aiding digestion and fat loss. Cucumber – Keeps the body hydrated and flushes out toxins.

– Keeps the body hydrated and flushes out toxins. Carrots – Enhances digestion while supplying essential vitamins.

– Enhances digestion while supplying essential vitamins. Coriander leaves – Boosts digestion and metabolism.

Consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach, this nutrient-dense juice ensured optimal absorption, kickstarting the body’s metabolism for the day.

Honey Singh’s diet plan

Singh’s diet plan was meticulously structured to maximise nutrition and sustain his weight loss journey. According to Arun, his daily meals included:

Morning: A nutrient-packed green juice, followed by blended vegetables or their pulp to ensure fibre intake.

A nutrient-packed green juice, followed by blended vegetables or their pulp to ensure fibre intake. Lunch: Boiled chicken with rice, maintaining a balanced ratio of protein and carbohydrates.

Boiled chicken with rice, maintaining a balanced ratio of protein and carbohydrates. Evening: Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to keep his metabolism active.

Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to keep his metabolism active. Dinner: A final serving of green vegetables or soup, providing essential vitamins and fibre.

To optimise results, he strictly avoided processed foods, sugar, and alcohol, ensuring his body was nourished with only natural and wholesome ingredients.

Intense workout routine

Honey complemented his disciplined diet with a rigorous workout routine designed to maximise fat loss and muscle building. Arun revealed his training regimen that included:

Strength training: Focused on muscle development while accelerating fat loss.

Focused on muscle development while accelerating fat loss. Cardio sessions: Essential for burning calories and enhancing endurance.

Essential for burning calories and enhancing endurance. High-rep training: Instead of the usual 10 reps, he pushed himself to 20-25 reps per set for greater intensity.

Instead of the usual 10 reps, he pushed himself to 20-25 reps per set for greater intensity. Consistency: Whether it was early morning or late at night, he never skipped a workout.

His trainer emphasised that Singh’s transformation was powered entirely by natural food sources, with his daily protein intake of around 60 grams coming solely from whole foods like chicken and vegetables.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.