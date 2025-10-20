Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Hours before his death on Diwali, Asrani shared a message to wish fans on the festival

BySoumya Srivastava
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 09:45 pm IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, known for his roles in iconic films like Sholay and Bawarchi, passed away at 84 after a prolonged illness. 

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Asrani in a still from one of his films,
His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close family members.

Asrani’s manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

Asrani's last post

In a poignant twist, the actor had shared a Diwali greeting on his Instagram Story earlier in the day, around 2pm, making the news of his passing even more heartbreaking for fans. However, it is likely his handle was kept updated by someone from his staff or family.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved faces. Known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he appeared in over 350 films.

The last post shared on Asrani's handle.
About Asrani

He began his journey in the 1960s and rose to prominence in the 1970s as one of the industry’s most reliable character actors. His memorable performances came in films such as Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar. He later featured in several hit comedies including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome.

Among his many roles, his portrayal of the quirky jail warden in the 1975 classic Sholay remains an iconic part of Indian pop culture.

Asrani also explored writing and direction. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and starred in Chala Murari Hero Banne, which earned critical acclaim. He went on to direct Salaam Memsaab (1979) and worked extensively in Gujarati cinema, where he enjoyed equal popularity.

He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

(With ANI inputs)

