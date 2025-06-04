Housefull 5 advance booking: Akshay Kumar film beats Kesari Chapter 2, will it surpass Sky Force?

Housefull 5 advance booking: Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5 will hit screens this Friday. The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. According to Sacnilk, the film has brought in ₹2.5 crore in advance collections in India so far. (Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Housefull 5 to have different killers, multiple endings based on theatre) Housefull 5 advance booking: The film features an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Housefull 5 advance booking

The trade website reports that Housefull 5 sold 84,916 tickets for 11,553 shows by Wednesday evening. The film has collected ₹2.5 crore so far and is expected to bring in more, given that it’s a Friday release. According to the trade website, Akshay’s previous film, Kesari Chapter 2, with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, made ₹1.84 crore in advance booking.

While Housefull 5 managed to beat those numbers, it remains to be seen if it beats Sky Force’s advance booking collection, which stands at ₹3.78 crore. The previous film in the franchise, Housefull 4, released for Diwali in 2019 and made ₹8 crore in advance collections, bringing in ₹19.08 crore net in India on its opening day.

Housefull is one of the most popular franchises in India. The first film collected ₹119 crore worldwide, while the second film made ₹188 crore. The third and fourth films in the instalment brought in ₹185 crore and ₹296 crore respectively.

About Housefull 5

Apart from Akshay, Riteish and Abhishek, Housefull 5 stars Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The murder mystery, which takes place on a cruise ship, will feature two different endings with different killers. Sajid Khan directed the first two parts of the franchise, with Sajid-Farhad directing the third and Farhad Samji the fourth. Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.