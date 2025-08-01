Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh's 300-crore comedy

Housefull 5, the polarising film that earned over ₹300 crore at the box office, is finally getting an OTT release. The Tarun Mansukhani film will be available for streaming on Prime Video from today, the platform announced on Friday. Housefull 5 OTT release: The comedy murder mystery is releasing on streaming this Friday.

Housefull 5 OTT release

Prime Video uploaded a short video on its Instagram handle featuring the cast of the film and asking the audience to watch the film on the OTT platform. "A housefull of people have something to say," read the caption.

Housefull 5 is a comedy that starred Akshay Kumar, along with a large ensemble cast that included Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangad Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, and Soundarya Sharma.

Housefull 5 box office and reception

The film, produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was released in theatres worldwide on June 6 and went on to earn over ₹300 crore at its global box office and crossed the mark of ₹200 crore with its domestic box office collection.

A murder mystery comedy, Housefull 5, was released in two parts: Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B. Both films had the same beginning but different endings, with a different killer revealed in each climax. The makers said they had wanted to come up with such a concept for many years during the film's promotions.

However, the film was criticised for its depiction of the female characters and some rather unsavoury jokes. Many viewers complained that, for a family film, Housefull 5 had a definitive male gaze and overtly sexualised the women in the film.