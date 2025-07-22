Revisit Nana Patekar's unmissable movies, if you loved him in Housefull 5

Although Nana Patekar has not been gracing the silver screen very often lately, when he does appear, he makes it count. In his latest film, Housefull 5, the veteran actor has delivered another commendable performance in a comical role. The film recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video for rent after its theatrical run, and will be available for all viewers from August 1, 2025. While we are excited about Housefull 5, let's explore the National Award-winning actor's other powerful roles in his three-decade career through these movies that are available to watch on OTTplay Premium. Nana Patekar in the film Housefull 5

Nana Patekar's unmissable movies on OTT

Salaam Bombay!

The story follows a young boy named Krishna, who is abandoned by his family and is forced to survive on the streets of Mumbai. Nana Patekar played a local drug dealer and pimp named Baba. The husband of a prostitute, Baba is a corrupt figure who exploits common people and even children for money. Salaam Bombay! was nominated for the 61st Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Khamoshi: The Musical

In this romantic musical drama, Nana Patekar played Joseph, the father of Manisha Koirala's character Annie. Joseph and his wife Flavy (Seema Biswas) are hearing-and-speech-impaired people. Their daughter is a normal child, who has a great passion for music. The film portrays their relationship, and how things change when Annie falls in love with Raj.

Ab Tak Chhappan

Nana Patekar played the role of a determined police officer, Sadhu Agashe, who is infamous as an encounter specialist. He is the head of the department and nabs underworld criminals. After his wife is murdered, the crime drama follows Sadhu Agashe as he tracks down the criminals and brings them to justice.

Welcome

This comedy drama is still one of a kind, even after almost two decades since its release. Nana Patekar played Uday Shetty, one of the lead roles, along with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor. The two notorious gangsters, Udhay Shetty and Sagar Pandey, try to find the ideal husband for their sister Sanjana. But Sanjana falls in love with Rajiv, but his uncle is against their relationship.

Tirangaa

Nana Patekar played police officer Shivajirao Wagle, one of the leads, who is assigned to track down a terrorist. The action drama revolves around Shivajirao and Brigadier Suryadev Singh's joint mission to thwart a planned bomb attack on Independence Day. The movie delves into themes of patriotism, one's duty to the nation, the fight against evil, and more.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

The story follows Raju (Shah Rukh Khan) as he relocates to Mumbai from Darjeeling to become a successful engineer. He faces numerous challenges and eventually rises to prominence. Nana Patekar played Jai, a street performer who befriends Raju and helps him adjust to his new life in Mumbai. The movie portrays the hardships Raju faces as he chases his ambitions, with a sprinkle of romance and moral dilemma.