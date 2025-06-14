Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film brings in over ₹200 crore after beating Sikandar
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery beat Sikandar's lifetime collection in a week.
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery beat Sikandar's lifetime collection in a week and has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 8 days. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez and Soundarya Sharma has made ₹212.76 crore worldwide since it was released last Friday, according to the makers. (Also Read: Is Housefull 5 a hit or a flop? As Akshay Kumar film crosses ₹200 crore, we decode its box office performance)
Housefull 5 worldwide box office
Housefull 5 was released in theatres on 6 June and has since become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. According to a press release shared by the filmmakers, the film has collected ₹140.18 crore net in India and ₹212.76 crore worldwide in 8 days. It collected ₹6.60 crore in India and ₹2.35 crore worldwide on Friday. It opened to a ₹24.35 crore net in India and a ₹11.11 crore worldwide collection on day 1. Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film brought in ₹133.25 crore net in India and ₹204 crore worldwide.
Housefull 5 is one of the highest-grossing Indian films so far this year. In its first week of release, it beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar’s lifetime collections of ₹184.6 crore. The film is on its way to now beat Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which made ₹234.9 crore in its lifetime, and Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which also made ₹234.5 crore. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam with its ₹255 crore collection and Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan with its ₹265.5 crore collection also stand in its way. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with its ₹807.88 crore collection, still hold the top spot.
About Housefull 5
Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film tells the story of three men named Jolly who turn up to claim inheritance from a rich man, only to find themselves as police suspects after he’s murdered on a cruise ship. This is the fifth instalment in the highly popular Housefull franchise.
