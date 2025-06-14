Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film brings in over 200 crore after beating Sikandar

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 14, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery beat Sikandar's lifetime collection in a week. 

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery beat Sikandar's lifetime collection in a week and has now crossed the 200 crore mark in 8 days. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez and Soundarya Sharma has made 212.76 crore worldwide since it was released last Friday, according to the makers. (Also Read: Is Housefull 5 a hit or a flop? As Akshay Kumar film crosses 200 crore, we decode its box office performance)

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma in a still from the film.
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma in a still from the film.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office

Housefull 5 was released in theatres on 6 June and has since become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. According to a press release shared by the filmmakers, the film has collected 140.18 crore net in India and 212.76 crore worldwide in 8 days. It collected 6.60 crore in India and 2.35 crore worldwide on Friday. It opened to a 24.35 crore net in India and a 11.11 crore worldwide collection on day 1. Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film brought in 133.25 crore net in India and 204 crore worldwide.

Housefull 5 is one of the highest-grossing Indian films so far this year. In its first week of release, it beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar’s lifetime collections of 184.6 crore. The film is on its way to now beat Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which made 234.9 crore in its lifetime, and Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which also made 234.5 crore. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam with its 255 crore collection and Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan with its 265.5 crore collection also stand in its way. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with its 807.88 crore collection, still hold the top spot.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film tells the story of three men named Jolly who turn up to claim inheritance from a rich man, only to find themselves as police suspects after he’s murdered on a cruise ship. This is the fifth instalment in the highly popular Housefull franchise.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
