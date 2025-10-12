Signature pose, smile, folded hands: How Shah Rukh Khan greeted sea of fans on Ahmedabad streets at 3 am

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday evening attending a Bollywood award show. After carrying out his hosting duties along with several performances, Shah Rukh left the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad at 3 am. However, this didn't deter fans from greeting their 'King of hearts' as a huge crowd gathered outside the venue to get a glimpse of the actor. And Shah Rukh made sure he returned their love. Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans at 3 am outside the event venue in Ahmedabad.

Hundreds of fans wait for Shah Rukh Khan on Ahmedabad street

In a video shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh, dressed in a white full sleeve T-shirt and denims, stood on the edge of his car. A sea of his fans stood around the vehicle, chanting his name and waving. With a smile on his face, Shah Rukh saluted, waved, touched his hands to his chest, blew kisses and even did his signature pose--spreading his arms and leaning to one side.

Shah Rukh even shook hands with a few people. When a person held his hand and tried to pull him into the crowd, Shah Rukh pulled his hand away quickly. The video ended with Shah Rukh extending his hand to greet a fan in the crowd before getting inside his car.

Shah Rukh was in Ahmedabad as one of the hosts of the 70th Filmfare Awards, held in the city. He shared the hosting duties with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar at the event.

Internet in awe of Shah Rukh

The video was shared with the caption, "Shah Rukh Khan being his incredible self, spreading love to every single fan gathered in Ahmedabad after the Filmfare Awards!" A fan said, “Simply Amazing how you can handle this, you’re a star, you have that.”

A person wrote, "Crowd makes you feel on top of the world whenever you go, people are always welcoming you with their presence, that’s a great feeling, happy. Thank you for being my favourite." "This is true love. Late after the awards event, so many people just wanted to see him once," read a tweet. “King of hearts,” said another fan.

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

The actor will be next in King along with Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.