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Hrithik Roshan, 52, serves nostalgia as he recreates Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hookstep at wedding; fans love his energy. Watch

Fans praised Hrithik Roshan's unbeatable dance energy and timeless grace as he performed the iconic Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai track at a wedding.

May 08, 2026 12:51 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress fans with his dance moves. Over the years, the actor has delivered several iconic hook steps, one of the most memorable being from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. In a recent video that surfaced online, Hrithik was seen performing to the film’s title track at a wedding, leaving fans gushing over his “unbeatable energy”.

Hrithik Roshan dances at a wedding

Hrithik Roshan impresses with his dance at a wedding.

In the clip, Hrithik, dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama, is seen dancing enthusiastically to the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai title song. At the event, which took place at Suryagarh, Hrithik was surrounded by a large group of guests who matched his steps to the iconic 2000 track. Fans could not stop praising his dance moves and energy.

Hrithik is now set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. During a recent meet-and-greet session with fans in the US, the actor admitted that he feels nervous about stepping into the director’s chair. He said, “I feel like I’m back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again. It’s going to be a new challenge, uncertainties, seeking, searching. I’m sure there will be moments where I feel like I’ve made the worst decision ever. And in my alone moments, the moments when I feel fear, I will remember you all, and I will remember the love. So I need your blessings.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

hrithik roshan bollywood
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan, 52, serves nostalgia as he recreates Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hookstep at wedding; fans love his energy. Watch
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