Hrithik Roshan, 52, serves nostalgia as he recreates Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hookstep at wedding; fans love his energy. Watch

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress fans with his dance moves. Over the years, the actor has delivered several iconic hook steps, one of the most memorable being from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. In a recent video that surfaced online, Hrithik was seen performing to the film’s title track at a wedding, leaving fans gushing over his “unbeatable energy”.

Hrithik Roshan dances at a wedding

Hrithik Roshan impresses with his dance at a wedding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the clip, Hrithik, dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama, is seen dancing enthusiastically to the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai title song. At the event, which took place at Suryagarh, Hrithik was surrounded by a large group of guests who matched his steps to the iconic 2000 track. Fans could not stop praising his dance moves and energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Hrithik’s dance energy is unbeatable.” Another commented, “His grace will never get old.” Another fan wrote, “Still the most handsome man at 52.” Another comment read, “Look at his expressions, we just witnessed the most original Hrithik Roshan.” Another fan added, “25 years later and he can still dance to the same hookstep with the same energy.” One comment also read, “This is pure nostalgia overload 🔥 Seeing Hrithik Roshan recreate the iconic step from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai just proves some moments are truly timeless.” Another fan wrote, “Looks like he’s 25 again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Hrithik’s dance energy is unbeatable.” Another commented, “His grace will never get old.” Another fan wrote, “Still the most handsome man at 52.” Another comment read, “Look at his expressions, we just witnessed the most original Hrithik Roshan.” Another fan added, “25 years later and he can still dance to the same hookstep with the same energy.” One comment also read, “This is pure nostalgia overload 🔥 Seeing Hrithik Roshan recreate the iconic step from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai just proves some moments are truly timeless.” Another fan wrote, “Looks like he’s 25 again.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hrithik made his grand Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the musical romantic drama emerged as a massive box-office success and turned Hrithik into an overnight sensation. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satish Shah in key roles. It went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year, while the title track remains a fan favourite even today. Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrithik made his grand Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the musical romantic drama emerged as a massive box-office success and turned Hrithik into an overnight sensation. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satish Shah in key roles. It went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year, while the title track remains a fan favourite even today. Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hrithik is now set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. During a recent meet-and-greet session with fans in the US, the actor admitted that he feels nervous about stepping into the director’s chair. He said, “I feel like I’m back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again. It’s going to be a new challenge, uncertainties, seeking, searching. I’m sure there will be moments where I feel like I’ve made the worst decision ever. And in my alone moments, the moments when I feel fear, I will remember you all, and I will remember the love. So I need your blessings.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON