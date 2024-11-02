Hrithik Roshan's adorable birthday post for GF Saba Azad shows them feasting on yummy food, shopping, cycling. See pics

Hrithik Roshan has shared a carousel of pictures as his girlfriend Saba Azad clocked her 39th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik also posted selfies as they spent time together doing fun activities while travelling. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan meets ‘Jadu’ who camped outside his home for days, drenched in blue paint; fans say ‘mehnat rang lai’) Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet birthday post for Saba Azad.

Hrithik's birthday post for Saba

In a photo, the duo took a walk as they posed for a selfie. The next picture showed them feasting on a croissant. Their happiness knew no bounds as they went shopping for socks. The duo also spent some time amid nature as they went cycling and posed amid greenery.

In a photo, Saba Azad was seen hugging Hrithik from behind as they posed for the camera. The couple also hugged a tree. Hrithik and Saba also made sure to click a selfie as they had ice-cream. They also smiled and posed in another selfie as they stepped out for dinner. The last picture showed Saba smiling with her eyes closed as she tilted her head back.

Sussanne wishes ex-husband's GF

Sharing the photos, Hrithik captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Sa (red heart emoji). Thank you for you (woman and man dancing emojis). 1.11.2024." He also tagged Saba. Reacting to the post, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday Saboo." Pashmina Roshan said, "Cutest." Farhan Akhtar commented, "Happy Birthday Saba..have the best one yet." Zoya Akhtar's comment read, "Happy Birthday Saba."

Saba celebrated Diwali with Hrithik, family

Earlier, Hrithik posted family pictures from their celebration of Diwali, which was also attended by Saba. He dropped photos on Instagram, in which he posed with his parents, sons, Saba and other family members. In one of the pictures, Saba lit up a diya with Hrithik. He extended Diwali greetings in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people."

About Hrithik and Saba's relationship

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. The actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. They have two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Saba and Hrithik's career

Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama Who's Your Gynac. Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie War 2, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.