Hrithik Roshan meets ‘Jadu’ who camped outside his home for days, drenched in blue paint; fans say ‘mehnat rang lai’

Hrithik Roshan and one of his ardent fans had the perfect Diwali x Halloween mashup this week. The actor finally met a fan from Faridabad who had been camping outside his home for days. What's special about this fan is that he was dressed like the alien Jadu from Hrithik's 2003 hit, Koi Mil Gaya. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan has the cutest post for ‘partner’ Saba Azad on their third anniversary) Hrithik Roshan met a fan who would camp outside his home in Jadu costume.

A meet cute/cringe?

‘jadu_boy79,’ as is the Instagram handle of the fan, has been posting back-to-back videos of his short and sweet interaction with Hrithik. He mentions on his profile that he cycled all the way from Faridabad to Mumbai for 22 days and had been stationed outside Hrithik's home for four days.

Finally, he spotted Hrithik driving out of his home with girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik saw ‘jadu’ and called him to his car. He asked him something and allowed him to click a picture with him. Saba looked quite shocked at all of this but Hrithik flashed a soft smile.

“Jadu mila apne Rohit se (Jadu met his Rohit)," the fan wrote in the caption. Hrithik played Rohit Mehra in the sci-fi drama directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Rohit was a mentally challenged man with the mind of a young boy. He meets and befriends an alien who helps him realise his full potential.

Internet reacts

People on the internet were happy for Jadu while a few even tried to put him down for the ‘cringe’ video. “Berojgari apni charam seema pr h (Unemployment at an all-time high),” wrote a person. “It would have been better if you gave this time to your parents,” advised another. “Muje kyun sharam aarhi hain (Why am I feeling embarrassed).” Another said, “Now the content cycle is finished, now there will be a new cartoon.”

Others said, “You have worked hard congratulations.” Another said, “Your hard work paid off.” Jadu is still happy he got a chance to meet his favourite actor and thanks all those who watched his videos.