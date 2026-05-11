Hrithik Roshan celebrates Mother's Day in France with a treat for his parents, Saba Azad joins too. See pics

Hrithik Roshan’s parents were treated to a special Mother’s Day celebration this year, as the actor seemingly whisked them away on a dreamy vacation to France alongside girlfriend Saba Azad. Giving fans a glimpse into their family getaway, Hrithik shared a series of heartwarming photos on social media, capturing moments from their time together abroad.

Check out what Hrithik Roshan and his family were up to on Mother's Day!(Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

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On May 11, the actor took to Instagram to share photos featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad alongside his parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, during what appeared to be a relaxed family outing. The heartwarming moment unfolded beneath the shade of a massive tree named “Ombre de Maman,” adding a picturesque touch to the family gathering.

Inside Hrithik Roshan’s family getaway

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing beside the towering tree, pointing playfully towards Saba Azad, who holds onto one of its sprawling branches. Pinkie Roshan sits cross-legged on the ground, while Rakesh Roshan kneels beside her, creating a warm and candid family portrait. The group appears to be thoroughly enjoying the moment, with wider shots capturing them in the same arrangement while emphasising the sheer grandeur and scale of the tree. In another photo, the Roshan matriarch is seen in a close-up shot, seated cross-legged with her arms spread wide.

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{{^usCountry}} Hrithik kept his look stylish yet simple in a black leather jacket, black trousers and a matching tennis cap. He also wore a cream-coloured scarf around his neck. Saba chose a casual outfit with a light blue striped shirt knotted at the waist, paired with wide-leg denim jeans and red Mary Janes. Pinkie opted for an all-black outfit, complete with a black-and-white patterned scarf and tinted sunglasses. Rakesh, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black-and-white windbreaker, dark trousers and a white flat cap with sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrithik kept his look stylish yet simple in a black leather jacket, black trousers and a matching tennis cap. He also wore a cream-coloured scarf around his neck. Saba chose a casual outfit with a light blue striped shirt knotted at the waist, paired with wide-leg denim jeans and red Mary Janes. Pinkie opted for an all-black outfit, complete with a black-and-white patterned scarf and tinted sunglasses. Rakesh, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black-and-white windbreaker, dark trousers and a white flat cap with sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

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The 52-year-old actor captioned the post, “Found this tree in France called ‘ombre de maman’. Roughly translates to ‘Maa ki chaayaa!’ Waah! Happy Mother’s Day To the shade, strength and love behind us all. P.S.: before the French people come after me… yes, I’m joking. We are just a tree loving crazy family.”

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba Azad have been in a steady relationship since early 2022, often making public appearances together at family gatherings, vacations, and industry events. The couple officially confirmed their relationship when they attended Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration together. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan from 2000 until their divorce in 2014. The former couple share two sons – Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Upcoming works

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On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The highly anticipated superhero film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan, with Hrithik not only directing the project but also starring in it. In addition to this, the actor is set to step into the OTT space as a producer with Storm, a thriller set in Mumbai, being developed for Prime Video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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