Hrithik Roshan, Falguni Pathak dance together at Navratri event, fan says 'She is dancing better than him'

Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak matched dance steps at a garba event on Sunday. The singer taught some garba steps to the actor and also performed some of his hooksteps as well. Hrithik too was a total sport as he went on to do the garba moves with much finesse. Also read: Falguni Pathak says her songs can be recreated amid feud with Neha Kakkar: 'Acche se karo, faltu kyu bana dete ho?'

A video from their joint performance was an instant hit on the internet. Hrithik, who recently saw the release of his action thriller Vikram Vedha, was seen in a white vest and denims paired with a white shirt and a cap. Falguni was in her usual kurta and pants paired with a Nehru jacket.

As Falguni can be seen doing his Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step from the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, a fan commented on a paparazzo's video, “She is actually dancing better than him.” Another said, “Love Hrithik’s energy.” One more fan said, “He is just amazing.” A comment also read, “I can't stop watching this.” A fan also called their fusion dance “New type of garba”.

Hrithik is known for his dancing while Falguni is synonymous with garba. Falguni was recently part of a controversy when she objected to singer Neha Kakkar's recreation of her hit 90s song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Her fans called out Neha for her new song O Sajna and even she objected to it. Reacting to it, Falguni told Delhi Times, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Neha, however, refused to acknowledge the objection and shared posts about how she made it to the top all by herself. Later, both Neha and Falguni were seen on Indian Idol but it was revealed that it was shot before their ugly feud.

