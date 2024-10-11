Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad close as they wade through paps, fans love his 'protective king' side. Watch

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated an anniversary with his girlfriend Saba Azad. On Thursday night, the couple was spotted exiting filmmaker Siddharth Anand's wife birthday bash. And like a good, 'protective' boyfriend, Hrithik was seen guiding Saba through the waiting paparazzi around them. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan has the cutest post for ‘partner’ Saba Azad on their third anniversary) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Siddharth Anand's party(Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik's gesture for Saba

On Thursday, Fighter and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's wife Mamta hosted her birthday bash at a restaurant in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs attended. Hrithik, who worked with Siddharth in Fighter, also arrived with Saba. In videos shared by paparazzi on social media, Hrithik and Saba were spotted leaving the venue late at night. Siddharth Anand even came to the gate to see them off.

In the video, Hrithik bids farewell to Siddharth as the shutterbugs stationed outside the restaurant request them to pose for the camera. The actor then takes Saba by her hand, guiding her through the waiting paparazzi. Hrithik's gesture impressed the fans with many of them praising him on social media. "We love a protective king," wrote one. Another added, "Look at how caring he is."

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

On October 1, Hrithik and Saba celebrated their third anniversary together. The couple has been dating since 2021. Hrithik and Saba shared a picture from one of their vacation. Hrithik captioned his post as, “Happy anniversary partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024 @sabazad.” Saba shared the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy 3 years partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024.” Hrithik and Saba were spotted together for the first time in February 2022 on a dinner date. The duo was then seen arriving at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations in 2022, entering the party hand-in-hand. Saba was recently seen at the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations at Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's house. She was seen participating in the prayers alongside Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and other members of the Roshan family.