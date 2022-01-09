Hrithik Roshan introduces adopted puppy Mowgli on his birthday eve, Varun Dhawan says ‘best decision’. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a glimpse of the newest member of his family - adopted puppy Mowgli. Taking to Instagram a day ahead of his birthday, Hrithik shared a video in which he introduced Mowgli to his fans and followers.

The video started with the camera at Mowgli and Hrithik Roshan's voice behind it saying, "Hello. Hi. Hi." As the puppy lay down, Hrithik scratched his nose with his finger.

The puppy, seemingly in a gym, nibbled at Hrithik Roshan's toe as he sat on the floor. The pup also pranced around and bit Hrithik's finger as he extended his hand. He was heard saying, "Ah. Ow. You bit me." The video ended with the pup going away from Hrithik to rest. The actor was heard laughing and saying, "Where is it going? Where are you going?"

Hrithik captioned the post on Mowgli's behalf and wrote, "Hello world - it's me Mowgli!! At least that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me #adopted #indiepup #indianindies #dogsofinstagram #arenticute."

In the comments section, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Best best best decision” while Tiger Shroff added: “OMG so cute.”

Earlier in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared on Twitter that Hrithik's first look in Vikram Vedha will be unveiled on Monday. He had written, "'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik first look tomorrow... Team Vikram Vedha will unveil First Look of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha tomorrow, on his birthday."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha and also actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

