Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in new video. Watch here

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a fun new video on social media. The short clip, posted on Instagram on Thursday, showed the actor bobbing his head to an upbeat song, while he rides a bicycle with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

"Daddy cool," Hrithik captioned his post, in which he grooved to David Guetta's This One's for You. Later in the video, the words 'high on love' appear on the screen, along with his sons.





His former co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Mrunal Thakur, among others, reacted with emojis in the comments section.

In an earlier interview, Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, had spoken about their sons. “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star," she had said. Both Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their children, after their separation in 2014.

Hrithik on his birthday recently announced his next film, a big-budget action movie called Fighter, directed by his War filmmaker, Siddharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone. "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience," Siddharth had said in a statement.

Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline. The long-awaited superhero sequel is currently in pre-production.





