Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in new video. Watch here
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a fun new video on social media. The short clip, posted on Instagram on Thursday, showed the actor bobbing his head to an upbeat song, while he rides a bicycle with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
"Daddy cool," Hrithik captioned his post, in which he grooved to David Guetta's This One's for You. Later in the video, the words 'high on love' appear on the screen, along with his sons.
His former co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Mrunal Thakur, among others, reacted with emojis in the comments section.
In an earlier interview, Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, had spoken about their sons. “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star," she had said. Both Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their children, after their separation in 2014.
Also read: Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne: 'Wish you the most beautiful parts of life to look forward to'
Hrithik on his birthday recently announced his next film, a big-budget action movie called Fighter, directed by his War filmmaker, Siddharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone. "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience," Siddharth had said in a statement.
Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline. The long-awaited superhero sequel is currently in pre-production.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response
- Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay
- Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’
- Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age
- Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’
- Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather
- The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox