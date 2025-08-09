CBFC cuts ‘sensual images’ in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, tells makers to mute 6 ‘inappropriate references’

Yash Raj Films' War 2 is set to release in theatres next Friday. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several changes to the film, including audio and visual cuts. Kiara Advani, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan star in War 2.

What changes did CBFC make in War 2?

CBFC reportedly asked the film's team to mute ‘inappropriate references’ in six places in the film. An ‘obscene’ dialogue was replaced by an approved sentence, and an ‘obscene’ gesture, which lasted for two seconds, made by a character, was asked to be deleted. The gesture scene came a minute after the dialogue.

The team of War 2 was asked to reduce sensual images by 50%, which is equal to 9 seconds. These visuals could be those of actor Kiara Advani’s bikini scene. Following these changes, War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6. The length of the film was at first 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes) long.

Did the War 2 team reduce the film's length?

Two days later, the War 2 team approached the CBFC. According to Bollywood Hungama sources, they voluntarily reduced the film’s length to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes). The CBFC has not asked for any more deletions or changes to the action scenes.

About War 2

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara in the lead roles. In the film, Hrithik and Jr NTR will lock horns over their contrasting ideologies of patriotism. Both play Indian spies in the fim.

In the film, Hrithik stars as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR as Vikram, and Kiara as Kavya Luthra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to release in theatres on August 14.

The film is a sequel to 2019's War and part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. Part 1 starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.