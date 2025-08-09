Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

CBFC cuts ‘sensual images’ in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, tells makers to mute 6 ‘inappropriate references’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 12:56 pm IST

CBFC reportedly asked the War 2 team to mute ‘inappropriate references’ in six places in the film. War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate.

Yash Raj Films' War 2 is set to release in theatres next Friday. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several changes to the film, including audio and visual cuts.

Kiara Advani, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan star in War 2.
Kiara Advani, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan star in War 2.

What changes did CBFC make in War 2?

CBFC reportedly asked the film's team to mute ‘inappropriate references’ in six places in the film. An ‘obscene’ dialogue was replaced by an approved sentence, and an ‘obscene’ gesture, which lasted for two seconds, made by a character, was asked to be deleted. The gesture scene came a minute after the dialogue.

The team of War 2 was asked to reduce sensual images by 50%, which is equal to 9 seconds. These visuals could be those of actor Kiara Advani’s bikini scene. Following these changes, War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6. The length of the film was at first 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes) long.

Did the War 2 team reduce the film's length?

Two days later, the War 2 team approached the CBFC. According to Bollywood Hungama sources, they voluntarily reduced the film’s length to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes). The CBFC has not asked for any more deletions or changes to the action scenes.

About War 2

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara in the lead roles. In the film, Hrithik and Jr NTR will lock horns over their contrasting ideologies of patriotism. Both play Indian spies in the fim.

In the film, Hrithik stars as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR as Vikram, and Kiara as Kavya Luthra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to release in theatres on August 14.

The film is a sequel to 2019's War and part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. Part 1 starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / CBFC cuts ‘sensual images’ in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, tells makers to mute 6 ‘inappropriate references’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On