'Hrithik Roshan locked himself inside bathroom': Rakesh Roshan on son's stammering issue

Rakesh opens up about Hrithik's battle with stammering

Talking about Hrithik's problem, Rakesh said, "I used to feel bad. He wants to say so many things. He is so well-educated and very intelligent. But he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering. Once, I remember that he was in Dubai, and he wanted to just say thank you, Dubai. And he used to get stuck on the word D..."

Hrithik once locked himself in bathroom

"He has locked himself inside the bathroom. To learn those two sentences by heart, to say thank you, Dubai. So I used to feel bad, that he is such a progressive man, but something is holding him back. He worked so hard on it. He would wake up in the morning and read the newspaper for an hour in English, Hindi, and Urdu. And now he doesn't stutter. For the last 10, 12, 14 years."

Hrithik himself has spoken about his stammering problem in previous interviews. He had shared how challenging it was as a child to deal with it during his school days.

About Rakesh and Hrithik's films

Rakesh and Hrithik has worked together in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi Mil Gaya (2003), and Krrish film series. Recently, the docu-series The Roshans, featuring Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan, was released on Netflix. The series focuses on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, his sons Rajesh and Rakesh as well as Hrithik. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, it provides an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry.

About Hrithik's next film

Fans will see Hrithik next in War 2. It will release worldwide in theatres on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming movie also stars Jr NTR.