Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie pens heartfelt note on his 50th birthday: ‘Known you from the moment you were a heartbeat’

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday and received a warm surprise from his mother Pinkie Roshan. Pinkie took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note, dedicated to her son. She also added an unseen photo of Hrithik from his childhood days alongside a glimpse of his look from the upcoming film, Fighter. Also read: From Jodhaa Akbar to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 5 best performances of Hrithik Roshan on his birthday Pinkie Roshan has only the sweetest praise for her son Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's mother on his birthday

The photo had little Hrithik from the time when he was only five months old. Now that he turned 50, Pinkie walked down memory lane, and wrote, “These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I’d sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit.”

Pinkie Roshan: Hrithik's life is about serving others

Pinkie continued and heaped praises on her son for spreading joy and helping others. She said, “When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You’ve stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respect women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they’ve put on themselves.”

“How? Through your example because you practise what you preach and it’s not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do,” she also said. The proud mother signed out by saying, “You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It’s because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love.”

While Hrithik is yet to respond to the post, Pinkie's post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. Some of them called it ‘one of the greatest posts’ of the day.

Fighter

Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on January 25.

