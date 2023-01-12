Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni, calls him 'yaara'

Hrithik Roshan turned 49 on January 10. A host of celebrities took to social media to share their birthday wishes with Hrithik. One of them was actor Arslan Goni, who is dating interior designer Sussanne Khan, Hrithik's ex-wife. Arslan shared a selfie on Instagram Stories of himself and Hrithik posing together at a party, and wrote, "Happy happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan." Re-sharing his birthday post, Hrithik wrote, "Thanks yaara (friend)." Also read: Hrithik Roshan makes a rare appearance, blows kisses for fans waiting outside house on 49th birthday. Watch

In the photo, Hrithik wore a brown T-shirt and made a goofy face as he gave a thumbs-up sign and posed with Arslan, who pouted for the camera. He wore a white T-shirt. Hrithik Roshan had his arm around Arslan in the photo.

Hrithik Roshan poses with Arslan Goni.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan had shared a video on Hrithik's birthday. Sharing the clip in which Hrithik was seen with his family including sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, among others, Sussanne wrote, “Happiest happy birthday, Rye (Hrithik)… the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless. Onwards and more upwards from here..." Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, were also seen in the video. Arslan also commented on the post, writing, “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year Hrithik Roshan.”

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba too shared a series of photos on his birthday, where the two made goofy faces. In the caption, she wrote, “It's Ro day!! Hey Ro (Hrithik Roshan)!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind ‘exception to the rule’."

Saba further wrote, "You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.” Sussanne Khan had commented on Saba's post, “Super cute wishes. Happy day to you too.”

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has been seen with Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers; the two had also walked in holding hands at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The two co-parent their sons after their divorce in 2014.

