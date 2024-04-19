Hrithik Roshan poses with French Consul General in Mumbai on War 2 set

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for War 2. He recently welcomed a special visitor on the sets, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai. The pictures of Hrithik posing with Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and young visitors from France have gone viral on social media. (Also Read – War 2: New leaked pics show Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in action) Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France, and Hrithik Roshan on the sets of war 2

Taking to X, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet expressed his admiration for Hrithik and revealed that it was his second time visiting the actor's sets.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen in a tracksuit look and surrounded by set equipment in the background.

Along with a photo, he wrote, “I am a great fan of @iHrithik! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both (France) & (India) share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan.”

A group photo captured Hrithik posing with Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and some kids from France.

The picture was shared by Rraj Anand on his Instagram handle and he captioned the post, which read, “Always a pleasure to meet @hrithikroshan on the sets of his new movies. Looking forward to War 2 directed by @ayan_mukerji The Consul General of France @franceinbombay visited the set. We have some very young friends from France who enjoyed the experience too.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Discussing the much-anticipated sequel, earlier actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like War 2. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so the audience will enjoy it."

Directed by Siddarth Anand, War minted ₹200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.