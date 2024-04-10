Jr NTR. gets in action mode for War 2, to land in Mumbai on April 11

It’s light, camera, action moment for Jr NTR in Bollywood. There have been several reports that the actor is entering the Hindi film world with War 2, and we have exclusively learnt that he is starting shooting for the project later this week. Jr NTR will enter Bollywood with War 2

According to a source, he is coming to Mumbai to shoot for the film.

“The actor will be in Mumbai on April 11, and he will soon start shooting for the project too. He will be in Mumbai to shoot for an important sequence for almost 10 days,” says a source close to the development.

The insider adds, “Hrithik Roshan is already shooting for the project, and Jr NTR will be joining him to shoot a crucial action sequence”.

While the details around his role in the film franchise remain shrouded in secrecy, source reveals that the character will be high on action and intense, adding, “it will come with shades of grey, and is something which Jr NTR has not done before, which will be definitely a surprise for his fans all across”.

“Several steps are being taken to ensure secrecy on the set while the two actors shoot together, especially after an image of Roshan shooting for the project surfaced on social media. The whole crew is on alert to avoid a leak of image,” shares the source.

NTR’s RRR made huge noise among Hindi film viewers across India. Another source shares that it “has set the perfect stage for him to make his big Bollywood debut”. “People are really excited and eager to see him in a Hindi project and War 2 will be the right debut for him. In fact, filmmakers and trade people in the Hindi film industry are also looking forward to debut, and waiting for audiences’ reaction,” adds another source.

War 2 is being directed by Siddharth Anand. It is part of a spy verse, with the first instalment featuring Roshan with Tiger Shroff. It was released in 2019.