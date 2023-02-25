Hrithik Roshan poses with Mohsin Khan as he hosts him at home, asks his nephew for high five and fist bump. Watch

Actor Mohsin Khan gave a glimpse inside his recent visit to actor Hrithik Roshan's home. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mohsin posted several pictures as he, his sister Zeba Khan Ahmed and her son Mikhail Ahmed posed for the camera with Hrithik. (Also Read | Hrithik’s stunt double Mansoor who resembles Sushant Singh Rajput)

In one of the photos, Hrithik tried to get a look at Mikhail who rested his head on his uncle's chest as he carried him in his arms. For the occasion, Hrithik wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, and shoes. He also opted for a cap. Mohsin was dressed in denim shirt, pants, and sneakers. Zeba opted for a pink shirt, black pants, and shoes.

Mohsin Khan captioned the post, "An honour to meet with this beautiful human one of the biggest actors and the best-looking guy in the world. Thank you for welcoming us into your gorgeous home (red heart emoji)."

A post was also shared on Mikhail's Instagram account. One of the slides featured a video in which Zeba told Mikhail to give a 'flying kiss' making Hrithik say, "Look at that." Hrithik also asked a distracted Mikhail to give him a high five and a fist bump.

As the toddler looked away, Hrithik said, "No? Okay. Next time." The video ended with Hrithik patting the child on his back and saying, "Nice to meet you guys." The video was shared with the caption, "Happy day with Hrithik Roshan." A few hashtags--toddler life, happy, Hrithik Roshan, and Instagram, were also added.

Fans will see Hrithik in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film got decent responses from the audience. Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is a remake of the duo's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

