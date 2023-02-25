Hrithik’s stunt double Mansoor who resembles Sushant Singh Rajput: SSR and I learnt martial arts in same class

Mansoor Ali Khan is amused with suddenly finding his pics going viral online. Reason? His resemblance to Hrithik Roshan, for whom he is a stunt double, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Earlier once or twice too my pic had gone viral, but never at this level,” he laughs. Born in Delhi, he had moved to Mumbai in search of better prospects. And getting into films was the only way forward because his uncle was an action master for 25 years before that.

His first film, he tells us, was, “Wanted, starring Salman Khan. I was a stuntman in the film. Then I did Ek Tha Tiger too. But my first film with Hrithik sir as a double was Agneepath. I went on to do Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Super 30, War, and Vikram Vedha recently.”

But what about the uncanny resemblance to Rajput? Did he take notice of it before people started pointing it out now? “Actually Sushant aur main 2009 mein same martial arts teacher se training lete the, he’s no more now. We would meet often in class, say a simple hello. He wasn’t doing television then. People would tell me even then ‘tum dono ek jaise dikhte ho, ek hi jaisi height, physique, personality,” he says.

What led to progress in his career was Hrithik liking his work. “He was a big superstar, me and my family all were his fans. I am still a fan, but he is my fan now! I have been a stunt double for other actors too, but when I met Hrithik, mujhe unhone feel hi nahi karaya ki voh itne bade superstar hain. Hello bola aur gale mile, we shot normally. Then he told me ‘hum saath mein aur kaam karenge’ He didn’t say this just because I look the way I do... he is a kind person. He is caring and appreciates me,” gushes Khan.